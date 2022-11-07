© 2022 WKNO FM
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of November 7, 2022

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published November 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST
Rhodes College
This week, we’re spotlighting two events that celebrate our city and its history – from rock ‘n’ roll to education in Memphis.

First, on Tuesday, November 8th from 7 to 9pm, head to our beautiful Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and meet Steve Cropper. A legendary guitarist and songwriter, Cropper helped develop the Stax soul sound in the 60s and 70s. He’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and has worked with the likes of Booker T. and the MGs, Otis Reddding, Wilson Pickett, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, along with MANY others. This event, hosted by the Memphis Music Listening Lab’s Robert Gordon, is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Then, on Thursday, November 10th at 6pm, Novel Memphis is hosting Wynn E. Earle Jr. for a celebration and discussion of his book Early African American Schools in Memphis. A beloved elementary school principal and graduate of the University of Memphis, Earle Jr. has a lifetime of experience with the Memphis educational system. In this latest book, he’s detailed the history of African-American education in the city, starting in 1863, and explored how those early schools still influence us today.

For links to this and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
