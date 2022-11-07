Spotlight for the week of November 7, 2022

First, on Tuesday, November 8th from 7 to 9pm, head to our beautiful Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and meet Steve Cropper. A legendary guitarist and songwriter, Cropper helped develop the Stax soul sound in the 60s and 70s. He’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and has worked with the likes of Booker T. and the MGs, Otis Reddding, Wilson Pickett, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, along with MANY others. This event, hosted by the Memphis Music Listening Lab’s Robert Gordon, is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Then, on Thursday, November 10th at 6pm, Novel Memphis is hosting Wynn E. Earle Jr. for a celebration and discussion of his book Early African American Schools in Memphis. A beloved elementary school principal and graduate of the University of Memphis, Earle Jr. has a lifetime of experience with the Memphis educational system. In this latest book, he’s detailed the history of African-American education in the city, starting in 1863, and explored how those early schools still influence us today.