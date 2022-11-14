© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of November 14, 2022

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST
Rhodes.jpg
Rhodes College
/

This week, Memphis is offering a rich menu of of events focusing on the literary and the visual.

First, this evening, November 14th at 5pm, the Rhodes College Department of English is hosting Dionne Irving, author and teacher in the University of Notre Dame’s Creative Writing Program and Initiative on Race and Resilience. Her latest book, The Islands, follows the lives of Jamaican women—immigrants or the descendants of immigrants—who have relocated all over the world to escape the ghosts of colonialism. These powerful stories explore issues of race, immigration, sexual discrimination, and class across the lives of women in London, Panma, France, Jamaica, and Florida. Irving will be reading from her book and answering questions at this free event that’s open to the public.

Then, on Wednesday November 16th at 12:30pm, the Brooks Museum of Art concludes their survey of art history with a lecture on Global Contemporary Art. Visiting professor Dr. Rebecca Howard will discuss several artists working today including Banksy, Wafaa Bilal, Kehinde Wiley, and Titus Kaphar. Registration is required, and tickets are $20 or free when you sign up to become a docent at the Brooks Museum.

A lot is going on this week, so for links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Features
Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
See stories by Laura Loth
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
See stories by Brittany Ashley