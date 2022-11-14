Spotlight for the week of November 14, 2022

First, this evening, November 14th at 5pm, the Rhodes College Department of English is hosting Dionne Irving, author and teacher in the University of Notre Dame’s Creative Writing Program and Initiative on Race and Resilience. Her latest book, The Islands, follows the lives of Jamaican women—immigrants or the descendants of immigrants—who have relocated all over the world to escape the ghosts of colonialism. These powerful stories explore issues of race, immigration, sexual discrimination, and class across the lives of women in London, Panma, France, Jamaica, and Florida. Irving will be reading from her book and answering questions at this free event that’s open to the public.

Then, on Wednesday November 16th at 12:30pm, the Brooks Museum of Art concludes their survey of art history with a lecture on Global Contemporary Art. Visiting professor Dr. Rebecca Howard will discuss several artists working today including Banksy, Wafaa Bilal, Kehinde Wiley, and Titus Kaphar. Registration is required, and tickets are $20 or free when you sign up to become a docent at the Brooks Museum.

