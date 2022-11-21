Spotlight for the week of November 21, 2022

First, a follow-up performance to an event we spotlighted a few weeks ago - Musical Paris: at the Turn of the Twentieth Century, a concert series accompanying a Musical History class at Rhodes College. Le Tumulte Noir, Memphis-based jazz group will be performing in Hardie Auditorium on the campus of Rhodes College tonight at 7:30pm for “Café Rhodes.” They’ll be performing Parisian jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt and the Quintet of the Hot Club of France. This free event will immerse you in concert culture of the 20s and 30s in Paris.

Then, on Wednesday, November 30th, head to Crosstown Concourse to kick off WYXR 91.7 FM’s Raised by Sound Fest with the opening of photographer and musician Kevin Morby’s “This is a Photograph”. Morby will be in the Listening Lab for conversation on Wednesday evening and his exhibit will be up throughout the week. The festival continues Saturday, December 3rd with Free live performances from 1-7 by local and regional musicians including Doll McCoy, Mak Ro, Lemon’s, and Erin Rae.

