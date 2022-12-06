Looking for perfect holiday gift for the foodie in your life?

For the Barbecue Lover

Stock your barbecue aficionado’s pantry with some of his or her favorite Memphis barbecue sauces and dry rubs. Rendezvous, The Bar-B-Q Shop, Corky’s, Central BBQ and Hog Wild – Real Memphis Barbecue all sell their sauces and seasonings in grocery stores throughout Memphis. Meat Whiskey and Uncle Murle’s are sauces from Memphis-based competition barbecue teams that are favorites of mine as well.

For the Mixologist

Consider a gift of one of Old Dominick’s new whiskey releases, which includes an 85 proof and two Bottled-in-Bond whiskeys … or give a bottle of B.R. Distilling Company’s award-winning Blue Note Bourbon or Riverset Rye.

A gift of a Cane & Herb simple syrup would be a fun addition to any bar for cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

For the Cook

Meat lovers would love a Home Place Pastures Gift Pack, which includes a variety of grass-fed beef and pork cuts.

Bacon lovers would love to get a Newman Farm Bacon Lovers Box which includes five pounds of award-winning bacons made from their heritage Berkshire pork.

Condiments like Jacko’s Pepper Jelly, Black Sheep Bottling Co. Smoked Hot Sauce and New Wing Order Memphis Buffalo Wing Sauce would make excellent stocking stuffers.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Holidays!

For a list of more “Made in Memphis” foods, check out my story on edible Holiday gifts at commercialappeal.com/food.