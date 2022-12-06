Spotlight for the week of December 5, 2022

Whether you dabble with poetry yourself or you’re an admirer of our great American poets, Memphis has something for you this week.

First, tonight at 7:30pm, The 901 Poetry Open Mic Series continues at the Hi Tone café. Created in June 2021 by local poet Steve Fox, this event is a celebration of the diverse poetic talent Memphis has to offer. Sit back in an encouraging, inclusive environment and enjoy original poetry from community members or sign up to perform one of your own! This event continues on a weekly basis throughout December if you need a break from the holiday hustle and bustle.

The poetry of Emily Dickinson has enjoyed something of a cultural renaissance in recent years, thanks in large part to a popular TV show and a Taylor Swift album. From now until December 11th, the Tennessee Shakespeare Company presents “I Dwell in Possibility: Emily Dickinson Emerges.” This one-woman play featuring Denice Hicks, Artistic Director of Nashville Shakespeare Festival will be running on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 3. Don’t miss this opportunity to see this creative portrait of the mysterious and infinitely complex Belle of Amherst.

As always, for more information on these events or to find more local lifelong learning opportunities, please check us out on Facebook or visit our website.