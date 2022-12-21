We want it now, even when we don't actually know what we want. In these last few days before Christmas, it might be instructive to embrace that we are waiting for an unrealized hope to appear. Children's anticipation for Christmas morning can be disappointing. But as adults, what if we embrace the experience of the wait? Don't get ahead of the moment. Let what is happening now be enough. You can never be disappointed if you realize that now is all you have and you let it be enough. We can't change the past and the future has yet to come. It is only the now that defines our reality. And we have the power to make it joyful. Each day of Hanukkah, a new light is enough for today. And for the days leading up to Christmas, experiencing the full richness of life should be all we need. For all of us at Church Health, Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas. This is Dr. Scott Morris.