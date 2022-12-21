© 2022 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Enough

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published December 21, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST
We live in a world that is impatient.

We want it now, even when we don't actually know what we want. In these last few days before Christmas, it might be instructive to embrace that we are waiting for an unrealized hope to appear. Children's anticipation for Christmas morning can be disappointing. But as adults, what if we embrace the experience of the wait? Don't get ahead of the moment. Let what is happening now be enough. You can never be disappointed if you realize that now is all you have and you let it be enough. We can't change the past and the future has yet to come. It is only the now that defines our reality. And we have the power to make it joyful. Each day of Hanukkah, a new light is enough for today. And for the days leading up to Christmas, experiencing the full richness of life should be all we need. For all of us at Church Health, Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas. This is Dr. Scott Morris.

Features
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
