A Resolution to Keep

New Year's was about spring and new birth in the world. It is hard to get excited about a new year when it is cold and wet. It is also frustrating to make the same New Year's resolutions every year, "I'll lose weight, get more exercise, and be a better person," none of which seems to ever happen. What if this New Year's Day you pledge to just stay in the moment and do your best to be as kind and loving every day as you are able? Nothing more. Every day, you will look in the mirror and remind yourself not to dwell in the past or fantasize about the future. You will live only in the here and the now, and begin each day focused on the kindness and love you can bring to the world. That is a New Year's resolution you could actually keep. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.