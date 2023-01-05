© 2023 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Choose kindness

By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published January 5, 2023
Many of you listening right now are driving in your car and will come upon someone at an intersection who is asking you for money.

What is the right thing to do? Is the person really hungry or will they just use the money at the liquor store? Some of you will feel guilty if you drive by, others will barely notice.

My wife Mary reminds me that each person standing in the corner begging is someone's son or daughter. It was never their aspiration to be dependent on the momentary generosity of others. Over the years at Church Health, I have treated a number of people who stand on corners. Some use the money for beer. Some can make more money begging than working for minimum wage. I personally rarely give my change, but I have friends I respect who always do. I make sure I support organizations that work to end homelessness like the Hospitality Hub or Room at the Inn. What I hope is that you will avoid being judgmental of the person asking for your money. It will cost you nothing to be kind or to offer a smile.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
