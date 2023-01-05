Choose kindness

What is the right thing to do? Is the person really hungry or will they just use the money at the liquor store? Some of you will feel guilty if you drive by, others will barely notice.

My wife Mary reminds me that each person standing in the corner begging is someone's son or daughter. It was never their aspiration to be dependent on the momentary generosity of others. Over the years at Church Health, I have treated a number of people who stand on corners. Some use the money for beer. Some can make more money begging than working for minimum wage. I personally rarely give my change, but I have friends I respect who always do. I make sure I support organizations that work to end homelessness like the Hospitality Hub or Room at the Inn. What I hope is that you will avoid being judgmental of the person asking for your money. It will cost you nothing to be kind or to offer a smile.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.