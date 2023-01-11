Remembering King

I asked him what his and Dr. King's goals were for being in Memphis. He told me they were not trying to change the world. They were, in his words, "Just young pastors trying to follow the calling of God."

Sometimes we forget Dr. King's leadership and civil rights began with his desire to be an effective religious leader. This Martin Luther King weekend, I intend to reread a couple of his sermons about justice and equality so as to remind me where King got his inspiration. In Memphis, a very religious city, we can remind ourselves that King died here not to win a political battle, but he was trying to establish the beloved community. Something I hope we can all continue to strive for.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.