Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of January 16, 2023

WKNO | By Laura Loth,
Brittany Ashley
Published January 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM CST
Rhodes.jpg
Rhodes College
/

This week, Memphis celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and we’re spotlighting two events offered by our local museums.

First, from 8am to 6pm today, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting their annual King Day Celebration. With free admission to the museum all day, there’s lots to explore, including the new exhibition Tarred Healing, featuring photography by North Carolinian artist Cornell Watson. Other activities include a blood drive, a canned food drive, all-day musical performances, and a pavilion of family activities.

Then, on Saturday, January 21st, join the Brooks Museum at 1pm for “Black Artists in Context,” a conversation between Memphis artist Carl E. Moore and Theresa A. Leininger-Miller, a scholar on the American Realist painter Henry Ossawa Tanner. This year, the Brooks commissioned a mural by Carl E. Moore, Memphis on the Mississippi (Ode to Tom Lee), and acquired The Thankful Poor, a painting by Tanner, the first Black painter to achieve international fame in the early 1900s. There is a public lecture from 1-2, followed by a teacher workshop from 2-4.

For links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
