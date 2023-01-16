Spotlight for the week of January 16, 2023

First, from 8am to 6pm today, the National Civil Rights Museum is hosting their annual King Day Celebration. With free admission to the museum all day, there’s lots to explore, including the new exhibition Tarred Healing, featuring photography by North Carolinian artist Cornell Watson. Other activities include a blood drive, a canned food drive, all-day musical performances, and a pavilion of family activities.

Then, on Saturday, January 21st, join the Brooks Museum at 1pm for “Black Artists in Context,” a conversation between Memphis artist Carl E. Moore and Theresa A. Leininger-Miller, a scholar on the American Realist painter Henry Ossawa Tanner. This year, the Brooks commissioned a mural by Carl E. Moore, Memphis on the Mississippi (Ode to Tom Lee), and acquired The Thankful Poor, a painting by Tanner, the first Black painter to achieve international fame in the early 1900s. There is a public lecture from 1-2, followed by a teacher workshop from 2-4.

