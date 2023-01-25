© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
Life Matters

The Obligation to be Kind

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published January 25, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST
Closeup of a support hands.
dragana991/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
.

We all know that what happened to Tyre Nichols was horribly wrong.

Just like what happened to Eliza Fletcher and Artura Eason-Williams. We don't need to see the police body camera video to know it makes us sick unto death. So what do we do now? Outrage alone is not enough. We must first bring forth compassion for the Nichols family and be willing to sit and listen to their grief and that of others who have suffered such meaningless loss. The only comfort I know to offer is the assurance that God's heart was the first to break, and then it gets hard because none of us desire this, and yet it keeps happening. Why is violence so accepted within our society? From video games to our sports, the acceptance of violence has run amok. In my work at Church Health, we have posted a rule that would be good for us all to adopt. The person with the power has the obligation to be kind. It's a start on a long road to claim sanity. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

Features
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
See stories by G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv