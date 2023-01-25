Just like what happened to Eliza Fletcher and Artura Eason-Williams. We don't need to see the police body camera video to know it makes us sick unto death. So what do we do now? Outrage alone is not enough. We must first bring forth compassion for the Nichols family and be willing to sit and listen to their grief and that of others who have suffered such meaningless loss. The only comfort I know to offer is the assurance that God's heart was the first to break, and then it gets hard because none of us desire this, and yet it keeps happening. Why is violence so accepted within our society? From video games to our sports, the acceptance of violence has run amok. In my work at Church Health, we have posted a rule that would be good for us all to adopt. The person with the power has the obligation to be kind. It's a start on a long road to claim sanity. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.