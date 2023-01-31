January is National Hot Tea Month

My Cup of Tea is more than just a tea company. It is a social enterprise changing the lives of its neighbors in the Memphis neighborhood of Orange Mound by providing jobs to area residents. Plus, their teas are excellent.

Water temperature

Correct water temperature is essential for a great cup of tea. Black teas, rooibos, and most herbals should be steeped at 203 to 212 degrees. Green and white teas should be steeped at 170 to 176 degrees.

How long to steep your tea?

Steeping times are important too. Black teas steep for 4 to 5 minutes. Green and white teas for 2 to 3 minutes. Rooibos generally steeps for 8 to 10 minutes. Herbal teas can steep from 8 to 12 minutes depending on the ingredients.

What about caffeine in tea?

Teas have less caffeine than coffee. Rooibos and most herbal teas are caffeine-free. Green teas have more caffeine than black teas, and matcha is the highest in caffeine.

Think beyond a simple cup.

Teas are complex with a seemingly endless variety of flavor profiles, but if a cup of tea seems too plain for you, many teas are an exceptional base for a latte, hot toddy, or mocktail.

Pair food and tea.

Every tea has a flavor profile, so you can plan your menu to complement that profile or contrast with it. With Valentine’s Day so soon, try pairings of chocolate and tea.

This Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

For more information on My Cup of Tea and where to purchase their teas, visit www.shopmycupoftea.com.