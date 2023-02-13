© 2023 WKNO FM
Spotlight on Lifelong Learning

Spotlight for the week of February 13, 2023

WKNO | By Brittany Ashley,
Laura Loth
Published February 13, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST
Rhodes College
This week, we’re spotlighting two events that display the extraordinary power of communities coming together for support and change.

First, the National Civil Rights Museum begins their series of webinars for Black History Month. In honor of the 55th anniversary of the Memphis Sanitation Strike, these free lectures aim to strengthen public knowledge of the American Civil Rights Movement and those who contributed to it. The lectures will be led by Dr. Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collections, and Education; Dory Lerner, Museum Educator; and Ryan Jones, Associate Curator. The first lecture, covering the Memphis Sanitation Strike and Dr. King’s last trip to Memphis, will take place this Wednesday at noon. The second, focusing on World War II and the March on Washington, will occur at noon on Thursday.

Then, on Friday at 11am, the Marcus W. Orr Center for the Humanities at the University of Memphis welcomes four internationally acclaimed graphic artists from Ukraine. Representing a variety of fields such as book design, advertising, and cartoons, these artists have used their art to advocate for their country and other political issues. Together, they will provide a first-hand account of Ukrainian arts and culture both before and since the Russian invasion. This free event is available both in-person and over Zoom.

For links to these and other lifelong learning opportunities in Memphis, please visit our Facebook page or check out our website.

Features
Brittany Ashley
Brittany Ashley is a senior at Rhodes College, majoring in Art History and English, with concentrations in Museum Studies and Creative Writing. She will be pursuing her MA in Art History with hopes of working in the Education and Interpretation Department of an art museum. Originally from Kentucky, she will soon become a Denverite along with her partner and her cat, Poppet.
See stories by Brittany Ashley
Laura Loth
Dr. Laura Loth is the Chair of the Department of Modern Languages and Literatures and the Director of the French and Francophone Studies program at Rhodes College. She teaches courses in French and Francophone literatures, cultures, and cinema. She received her BA from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. You can email her at lothl@rhodes.edu
See stories by Laura Loth