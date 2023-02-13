Spotlight for the week of February 13, 2023

First, the National Civil Rights Museum begins their series of webinars for Black History Month . In honor of the 55th anniversary of the Memphis Sanitation Strike, these free lectures aim to strengthen public knowledge of the American Civil Rights Movement and those who contributed to it. The lectures will be led by Dr. Noelle Trent, the museum’s Director of Interpretation, Collections, and Education; Dory Lerner, Museum Educator; and Ryan Jones, Associate Curator. The first lecture, covering the Memphis Sanitation Strike and Dr. King’s last trip to Memphis, will take place this Wednesday at noon. The second, focusing on World War II and the March on Washington, will occur at noon on Thursday.

Then, on Friday at 11am, the Marcus W. Orr Center for the Humanities at the University of Memphis welcomes four internationally acclaimed graphic artists from Ukraine. Representing a variety of fields such as book design, advertising, and cartoons, these artists have used their art to advocate for their country and other political issues. Together, they will provide a first-hand account of Ukrainian arts and culture both before and since the Russian invasion. This free event is available both in-person and over Zoom.