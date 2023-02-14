I asked Scott Smith, the owner of Rootstock Wine Merchants, to share his tips on purchasing and serving sparkling wines.

Scott has been in the wine industry for decades. His new wine store Rootstock Wine Merchants in the Edge District of Memphis, TN features wines from small-production, family-owned wineries across the globe.

Here are his top tips for a sparkling Valentine’s Day celebration.

Ask for help.

Whenever buying wine, Scott says to seek out a shop with a varied selection and a staff that is knowledgeable and helpful. He says a good salesperson can’t wait to talk to you about wine, and wants to help you in choosing the ideal selection for your occasion.

Know your budget.

Scott says not to be shy – mention a price range you’re hoping to keep to. A good wine shop will have terrific options at all price levels and will help you find the best quality for your dollar.

Affordable sparklers.

When seeking good value for a large group, Scott says to rely on Cava – Spanish sparkling wines made in the Champagne method. They are richer and more flavorful than Prosecco at around the same prices.

Serving suggestions.

Remember, you don’t have to treat Champagne only as a celebratory toast. Sparkling wines are versatile companions for food, especially seafood.

Want to turn an everyday sparkling wine into something more festive? Mix up a French 75 cocktail, made with sparkling wine, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Valentine’s Day!

rootstockmemphis.com.