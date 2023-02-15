A Healthy Valentine's Day

I think that is so because it is associated with the Greek god, Cupid. While cuddly and sweet in cartoons, Cupid is not the god of love, as we often assume, but the god of desire. While desire itself isn't a bad thing, if your desire is only focused on having someone love you and fulfill your fantasies about love, then Valentine's Day will almost always be disappointing. But if you see the day as celebrating the intrinsic goodness of love and the power that a relationship between two people can bring to each other and not just as fulfilling one's desire, then Valentine's Day can be a special moment in the year and might be something that can be celebrated even the day after Valentine's Day. Especially for those of you who forgot to make a dinner reservation last night. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.