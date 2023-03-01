Humility is elusive

Can you set out to be humbler? Wouldn't that mean you somehow take pride in being humble? People also see humility as a sign of weakness rather than a positive trait. Humility does not mean you don't stand up for yourself when it's the right thing to do. It doesn't mean you lie down and invite people to run over you. It doesn't mean you are weak. It certainly does not mean you don't stand up for other people who are suffering or oppressed.

Humility is a sign of strength. It means you do not first think about yourself at every turn. It means you don't become consumed with what you need before you think about what someone else needs. Humility says, I care about my neighbor and I am strong enough to put my neighbor's needs first before I take care of myself. William Sloane Coffin felt that you can gauge humility by how much a person loves. Coffin said, "Love measures our stature. The more we love, the bigger we are. There is no smaller package in all the world than that of a man all wrapped up in himself." This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.