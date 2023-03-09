I can only hope Ja Morant feels that from so many he has never met, but it isn't because he is a remarkable basketball player that we have rallied around him. The same thing happened for Tyre Nichols' mother, and on Sunday for the Tiger basketball team, even though they lost.

Whatever causes these things to happen is why I love Memphis so much. Yes, there's too much crime. Fear is talked about daily, but Memphis has a resilience that can't be easily dismissed. Maybe it is true in other cities. I don't know. But I have called Memphis home for 37 years and I know it is real in this sacred space. When Ja steps back on the court, there will be a palpable, tearful embrace of our adopted son, but the power behind the tears will stem from our deep love of home. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.