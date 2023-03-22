The Long Run

But when Turner was asked how long he planned to broadcast CNN, without missing a beat, he replied, "We plan to stay on the air until the end of time. Then play Nearer, My God, to Thee and sign off." The point Turner made is instructive. Far too many people begin something for which they have no idea how to sustain it. It is, in fact, easy to start something, but it is very hard to sustain it over time. It requires commitment, dedication, and fortitude, and a thick skin so you don't get your feelings hurt. What is it that you are involved with now that you hope will still be going on at the end of time, and are you ready to put in the work to keep it alive and active? Ted Turner died in 2011. CNN is still on the air. I hope someone there has Nearer, My God, to Thee cued up. But let's hope we don't hear it played anytime soon.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.