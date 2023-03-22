© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
Life Matters

The Long Run

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT
TV studio
Nastco/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
.

When Ted Turner created Cable News Network, CNN, people were skeptical that his 24-hour news TV station could actually survive and thrive.

But when Turner was asked how long he planned to broadcast CNN, without missing a beat, he replied, "We plan to stay on the air until the end of time. Then play Nearer, My God, to Thee and sign off." The point Turner made is instructive. Far too many people begin something for which they have no idea how to sustain it. It is, in fact, easy to start something, but it is very hard to sustain it over time. It requires commitment, dedication, and fortitude, and a thick skin so you don't get your feelings hurt. What is it that you are involved with now that you hope will still be going on at the end of time, and are you ready to put in the work to keep it alive and active? Ted Turner died in 2011. CNN is still on the air. I hope someone there has Nearer, My God, to Thee cued up. But let's hope we don't hear it played anytime soon.

This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

Features
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
See stories by G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv