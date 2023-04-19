It's just a basketball game, we try to convince ourselves. Only it feels to be far more than that, doesn't it? We have had so much negativity over the last year, even with Ja, that if the Grizzlies, led by Ja, could somehow pull this off, we would all stand taller. But here's what we know. Whether we win or lose, who the Grizzlies are, both on and off the court, reminds us of who we are in the city we love. We want to win, but even more so, we want to be proud of our team and of our players because the front of their jersey reads "Memphis".

Sunday was just one game. It could all still work out, or not. In any event, for the next 10 days, we will keep our growl towels close to our hearts and we will be bound together, rich, poor, black, white, brown. We will scoff at those who wear Lakers jerseys to FedEx Forum and we will all walk with a little more determination because we truly love Memphis. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.