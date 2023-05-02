Cinco de Mayo Margaritas

It’s always fun to go out for margaritas … but did you know they are very easy to make at home?

I asked Kyle Maness, the general manager of Babalu restaurant in Memphis’s Overton Square, to share his top 5 tips for making delicious margaritas at home:

Tip #1: Choose the right tequila. Kyle says 100% agave tequilas are best and come in a variety of price points.

Tip #2: Identify a flavor profile. No matter which flavor you go with, Kyle says to avoid using premade mixes that are often overly sweet and are definitely not as good as using fresh ingredients. For example, if you want to make a strawberry margarita, muddle fresh strawberries instead of purchasing premade strawberry margarita mix.

Tip #3: Mix the ingredients properly to ensure every sip is equally delicious. Invest in a cocktail shaker and shake it well to thoroughly combine ingredients.

Tip #4: Salt the rim of your glass. Pour coarse salt onto a plate, wet the rim of your glass with water or a lime wedge, and dip it into salt.

Tip #5: Kyle says to add a finishing touch if you’re feeling fancy. Impress your friends with a fun garnish that relates to the flavor profile of your margarita. If you’re unsure, a lime wedge or wheel always works well.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Cinco de Mayo!

Babalu has two locations in Memphis: 6450 Poplar Ave. and 2115 Madison Ave. Visit eatbabalu.com for more information.

Babalu’s Baba Rita

Serves 1

1 1/2 ounces Patron Silver

1/2 ounce triple sec

3 ounces citrus sour

1/4 ounce POM pomegranate juice

3/4 ounce agave

Pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker to combine. Pour over ice. Garnish with lime wheel.