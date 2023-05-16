Memphis' Barbecue Secrets

Memphians and tourists alike flock to the Bluff City’s barbecue joints for these specialties.

But I want to share a secret with you!

Some of the best dishes at our barbecue restaurants have nothing to do with ribs or pulled pork sandwiches.

Here are five dishes you need to try. Each is a true Memphis barbecue original.

Payne’s Bar-B-Q: The Smoked Sausage Sandwich

The house-smoked sausage is thrown in the fryer until crispy and hot. The sausage is slathered with Payne’s sweet and vinegary house barbecue sauce and topped with its signature neon green relish-like mustard slaw.

The Bar-B-Q Shop: Barbecue Spaghetti

Barbecue Spaghetti was invented at The Bar-B-Q Shop. Spaghetti noodles are cooked in the juices leftover over from slow-cooking the pork and then they are tossed with a sauce made with barbecue sauce and tender pieces pork.

Charlie Vergos Rendezvous: Barbecue Shrimp

Five pounds of jumbo shrimp are cooked in a tangy secret sauce made with the Rendezvous’ barbecue sauce and dry rub, fresh lemons and pepperoncini.

Cozy Corner Restaurant: Cornish Hen

These tasty game birds are seasoned to perfection before being cooked in the restaurant’s smokers and served with their house barbecue sauce.

Central BBQ: The Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

A large and meaty portabella mushroom is marinated in balsamic vinegar, olive oil and spices before being tossed on the grill. It’s then topped with gouda cheese and served on a bun.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!