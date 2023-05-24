Don't give up hope

I think it's because we so much want him to represent everything we know that is good about Memphis that the rest of the world never sees. Plus, we have put our hopes in him to demonstrate to the rest of the country that we are winners, we are fun-loving, and that it's cool to be from Memphis. Yet through two stupid Instagram posts, all of that seems to be going up in smoke, not just for Ja, but for all of us who call Memphis home.

But I know I am right when I say all those things we believe about Memphis are true, and Ja's silly exploits do not negate them. We were wrong to put so much expectation on a young basketball player, but we were not wrong to hope he could carry the message of who we are through the communications platform he yields. So Memphis, don't give up on Memphis, and for now, don't give up on Ja. The Growl Towels that read Believe Memphis are not just about basketball, they are about who we are intrinsically as a city. And in that regard, nothing has changed. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.