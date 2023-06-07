© 2023 WKNO FM
Life Matters

Did you know that June is Cataract Awareness Month?

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published June 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Old man's eye with trace of cornea surgical operation and air bubble
Sushiman/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
.

I didn't think so. That's partly because you can see.

But what happens if you are poor and blind due to cataracts? Just ask the 24 people who had their cataracts removed last Saturday at the Sixth-Annual Cataract-A-Thon at the Hamilton Eye Institute. Patients from Mid-South Lions and Church Health who were all legally blind can now see once again because an army of volunteers came together on their own time to perform surgery after surgery. Resident surgeons at UT, ophthalmologists in private practice, along with anesthesiologists and nurses and support staff of all type plus donated lenses from Alcoa made it so. Every patient had a story, but Susie summed it up, she said, "For the first time, I can see my grandchildren. There is so much good happening in Memphis, all around us. We just need to open our eyes wide to see it." This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
