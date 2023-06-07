Did you know that June is Cataract Awareness Month?

But what happens if you are poor and blind due to cataracts? Just ask the 24 people who had their cataracts removed last Saturday at the Sixth-Annual Cataract-A-Thon at the Hamilton Eye Institute. Patients from Mid-South Lions and Church Health who were all legally blind can now see once again because an army of volunteers came together on their own time to perform surgery after surgery. Resident surgeons at UT, ophthalmologists in private practice, along with anesthesiologists and nurses and support staff of all type plus donated lenses from Alcoa made it so. Every patient had a story, but Susie summed it up, she said, "For the first time, I can see my grandchildren. There is so much good happening in Memphis, all around us. We just need to open our eyes wide to see it." This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.