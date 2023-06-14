Unfortunately, it is so easy to instead approach life as though we are all tourist just here for a few days just passing through. What if we took this concept to heart and began by doing something as simple as getting to better know your neighbors and your neighborhood on a daily basis. Only one in four Americans say they know their neighbors. One in four Americans under 30 say they don't know any of their neighbors. Neighbors are of course more than the people who live next door. They're the people we connect to and who help make our lives meaningful. It is hard to go through life alone and feel the joy and love we all crave. The uncertainty and fear that so many people now feel in Memphis and America will not be overcome by locking your doors, but instead by developing the long obedience needed to connect to your neighbors on a daily basis. I encourage you to give it a try. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.