Craft Food & Wine Festival
The fourth annual Craft Food & Wine Festival benefiting Church Health is set for June 25 at the Columns in Downtown Memphis.
Guests will be able to eat, drink and shop their way through more than 40 vendors of meats, pasta, jams, wine and all things tasty. It’s a rare opportunity to meet and shop with local food artisans, while tasting their products.
It’s also a great place to get inspiration for a “Made in Memphis” picnic. Festival organizer Cristina McCartor shared some of her favorite ingredients for a delicious picnic spread.
What’s a picnic without a nice cheese board?!
Cristina’s company Feast and Graze sells cheese and charcuterie boards ready-to-eat with all the fixings.
If you are more of a DIY person, Cristina says you should definitely consider a trip to Murray's Cheese inside Kroger. Not only can they help you find some nice cheese, but they also help you find a nice wine to pair it with.
Don’t forget a refreshing libation.
Memphis company Cane & Herb has an amazing selection of simple syrups to elevate any mocktail or cocktail. Or stop by a local brewery like Meddlesome Brewing for a variety 6-pack to create your own beer tasting while you snack.
Lastly you will need a dessert.
Cristina says the strawberry lemon sweet rolls from Rollin Memphis will be everything you need and more to satisfy the sweet craving.
Top that with a bottle of prosecco and you have a complete successful picnic!
This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish Bon Appetit!
Craft Food & Wine Festival is from 3-7 p.m. on June 25 at The Columns at One Commerce Square. For tickets and more information, visit www.citytastingexperiences.com.