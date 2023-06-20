Guests will be able to eat, drink and shop their way through more than 40 vendors of meats, pasta, jams, wine and all things tasty. It’s a rare opportunity to meet and shop with local food artisans, while tasting their products.

It’s also a great place to get inspiration for a “Made in Memphis” picnic. Festival organizer Cristina McCartor shared some of her favorite ingredients for a delicious picnic spread.

What’s a picnic without a nice cheese board?!

Cristina’s company Feast and Graze sells cheese and charcuterie boards ready-to-eat with all the fixings.

If you are more of a DIY person, Cristina says you should definitely consider a trip to Murray's Cheese inside Kroger. Not only can they help you find some nice cheese, but they also help you find a nice wine to pair it with.

Don’t forget a refreshing libation.

Memphis company Cane & Herb has an amazing selection of simple syrups to elevate any mocktail or cocktail. Or stop by a local brewery like Meddlesome Brewing for a variety 6-pack to create your own beer tasting while you snack.

Lastly you will need a dessert.

Cristina says the strawberry lemon sweet rolls from Rollin Memphis will be everything you need and more to satisfy the sweet craving.

Top that with a bottle of prosecco and you have a complete successful picnic!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish Bon Appetit!

Craft Food & Wine Festival is from 3-7 p.m. on June 25 at The Columns at One Commerce Square. For tickets and more information, visit www.citytastingexperiences.com.