Want Unconditional Love?

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published June 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT
Snoopy, the dog from the Peanuts comic strip, once said, "Cats are the crab grass on the lawn of life."

Now, I know many of you might disagree, but the corollary to that, in my opinion, is that everyone should have a dog, and here's why. Dogs truly give you unconditional love. Dogs are the only thing on earth that love you more than they love themselves. I know that is true with my dog, Mimsy, and every dog I have ever had. Along with this comes loyalty and friendship that never wanes. A dog will never lie to you about their love or anything else. They offer forgiveness even when they should probably hold a grudge, and they will keep the secrets you tell them to their dying day. Lastly, science has shown that people with dogs really do live longer.

Now, if you are a cat person, my colleague, Jenny Robbins at Church Health, found a seven week old kitten that needs a home. I think even Snoopy would think that he is really cute. If you want to give him a new home, give her a call. This is Dr. Scott Morris with Church Health.

G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
