Want Unconditional Love?

Now, I know many of you might disagree, but the corollary to that, in my opinion, is that everyone should have a dog, and here's why. Dogs truly give you unconditional love. Dogs are the only thing on earth that love you more than they love themselves. I know that is true with my dog, Mimsy, and every dog I have ever had. Along with this comes loyalty and friendship that never wanes. A dog will never lie to you about their love or anything else. They offer forgiveness even when they should probably hold a grudge, and they will keep the secrets you tell them to their dying day. Lastly, science has shown that people with dogs really do live longer.

Now, if you are a cat person, my colleague, Jenny Robbins at Church Health, found a seven week old kitten that needs a home. I think even Snoopy would think that he is really cute. If you want to give him a new home, give her a call. This is Dr. Scott Morris with Church Health.