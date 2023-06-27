A Classic Summer Cooler

One of my favorite places to enjoy this tropical drink in Memphis is at the Midtown bar Cameo. Each week they host a Tropical Tuesday night featuring drinks like Mai Tais.

Mary Oglesby, one of the owners of Cameo, shared her tips for making Mai Tai cocktails.

Tip 1: Use the right rum.

Tiki drinks are very specific about what kinds of rum to use, and with good reason. Mary suggests equal parts Aged Jamaican rum and a Rhum Agricole.

Tip 2: Don't overthink the Orange Curaçao.

Mary says there is no need to break the bank on that one- just as long as it's a dark orange liqueur.

Tip 3: Fresh lime juice is best.

You can squeeze limes to keep in a home fridge for about 48 hours. There should never be any other fruit juice because a real Mai Tai doesn't have orange, pineapple, or cherry juice in it!

Tip 4: Orgeat is an almond syrup made with orange-flower water and is the main sweetener.

Mary says store-bought is fine and it can be bought at most specialty liquor stores, or there are simple recipes online. For beginners making their own, Mary says to look for a recipe using almond milk instead of whole almonds.

Tip 5: The garnish is an irreplaceable ingredient because you smell a Mai Tai before you taste it.

Fresh mint, lightly slapped to open up the aroma, should be stuck in the top of the crushed ice.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

Cameo is located at 1835 Union Ave. Visit www.cameomemphis.com for more information.

Mary Oglesby’s Mai Tai

1oz Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum



1oz Rhum Clement Agricole



.75oz orange curacao



.5oz simple syrup



.5oz orgeat



1.5oz lime juice



Shake lightly and strain over crushed ice.

Garnish with a large mint sprig, pineapple and cherry skewer.