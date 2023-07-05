In doing so, he changed the world, and Memphis. While Elvis died when he was only 42 and the last years of his life were tragic, I find so much from Elvis that inspires me, which includes his selection of songs. Elvis won three Grammy Awards in his lifetime. In 1967, How Great Thou Art, and then in 1975 for the same song. And then in 1972, He Touched Me. All gospel records. How many pop singers today would even consider recording gospel records?

Elvis did it because it was part of who he was, and he didn't care what the record producers thought. I think there's a lesson in there for all of us. I know many Memphians take pride in saying, "I've never been to Graceland," but I think that's a mistake. Nobody loved Memphis more than Elvis. After serving two years in the military at the height of his music career, he famously replied, when asked what he missed about Memphis, "Everything." If we could ask him again, I think he would give the same answer. If you've never been to Graceland and you love Memphis, go. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.