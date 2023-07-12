SCO consistently ranks in the top 10 list of schools. It educates primary care eye doctors that practice around the world. It isn't easy to get accepted. Over 800 qualified students applied last year for only 123 spots. I think you would agree that having your vision is one of the most important health matters there is. Yet being able to see can easily be taken for granted, until you have trouble seeing, and then it is a true crisis. SCO works to prevent that for all of the mid-south. In addition to training future optometrists, they had 60,000 patient visits last year in Memphis. We all too often take for granted some of our most important and institutions. Too many people don't even know SCO exists, much less how influential it is for the whole country. If you value your sight, be thankful that the Southern College of Optometry is a bedrock institution for our community. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.