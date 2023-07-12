© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Features
Life Matters

Southern College of Optometry

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT

There are 168 allopathic medical schools in America. There are only 24 optometry schools, one of which is the Southern College of Optometry that was founded in Memphis in 1932.

SCO consistently ranks in the top 10 list of schools. It educates primary care eye doctors that practice around the world. It isn't easy to get accepted. Over 800 qualified students applied last year for only 123 spots. I think you would agree that having your vision is one of the most important health matters there is. Yet being able to see can easily be taken for granted, until you have trouble seeing, and then it is a true crisis. SCO works to prevent that for all of the mid-south. In addition to training future optometrists, they had 60,000 patient visits last year in Memphis. We all too often take for granted some of our most important and institutions. Too many people don't even know SCO exists, much less how influential it is for the whole country. If you value your sight, be thankful that the Southern College of Optometry is a bedrock institution for our community. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

Features
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
See stories by G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv