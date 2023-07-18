It’s a tradition her family and neighbors look forward to every year. Her recipe is simply the best I have ever tasted.

Since July 17 was National Peach Ice Cream Day, I am sharing her recipe and tips with you now … with her permission of course!

Her tried-and-true recipe is fairly simple, requiring no cook time. The key is that she relies on ripe, flavorful peaches.

“I like to have some pulp in my ice cream for extra flavor,” she explained to me when she shared her recipe.

Instead of pureeing the peeled and pitted fruit in a food processor or blender, she finely slices and chops the peaches so that when they are in the ice cream maker, they break up just like she likes them.

Consider making the ice cream base the day before. Prepare the custard and then place it in a gallon milk jug. While in the refrigerator, the flavors meld together. Having the base well chilled also helps it freeze quicker when in the ice cream maker.

Like most homemade ice creams, this peach ice cream is best when just made.

When making it for a dinner party, have the ice cream base ready to go and then put the mixture in the ice cream maker just before your guests arrive.

If by chance there are any leftovers, the ice cream can last a week in the freezer. Just know that since it is an uncooked base, it gets icier over time.

I often make this recipe myself in the summer, but I always love when I am lucky enough to get a pint from my sweet neighbor.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Peach Ice Cream

5 eggs



3 cans (12 oz.) evaporated milk



3 cups sugar



1 tablespoon vanilla



8 to 10 peaches, peeled and pureed (or thinly sliced)



Whole milk



Beat the eggs. Add rest of ingredients. Add whole milk to make 1 gallon of custard. Chill overnight.

Put in an ice cream maker. Prepare as per manufacturer instructions.

Makes about 1 gallon.

Tip: Use a hand mixer or a stand mixer to mix the ingredients.

