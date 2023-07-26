Being healthy isn't about the absence of disease

What we at Church Health believe being healthy is about three things. The first is having more joy in your life. The second is growing the amount of love you experience. And the third is drawing closer to those things greater than we are that make life meaningful. For me, that means feeling closer to God. And the experience of these three things, joy, love, God, must come in the here and now, in the present. We can't live in the past. That is already happened, nor can we anticipate the future. This moment right now is truly all that we have, and we must treat it as precious.

Notice that being healthy, as I describe it, has little to do with the doctor. It has everything to do with how we encounter and create community with those things around us and whom we encounter. Our lives are short, but oh so beautiful if we focus on these three things that make us fully alive. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.