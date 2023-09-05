The two New Orleans residents are known for their parties – that range from casual book club nights to lavish soirees.

Their new book offers hosting, interior design, and entertaining tips and tricks that even an amateur can execute.

The two will be in Memphis signing books on Sept. 8 at Novel. Bookstore.

For a taste of what to expect in the book, Michael and Quinn offered these five entertaining tips.

Tip #1: Set the table several days in advance.

It’s too stressful to lay out napkins at the last minute only to discover one missing from the set. Also, polish silver in advance. And, get flowers a day in advance so they open up.

Tip #2: Use place cards and arrange your seating plan.

Place cards and holders can be simple, formal or whimsical. Practically speaking, there is nothing worse than guests standing around a table asking the hosts, “Where should we sit?” Meanwhile the food is getting cold.

Tip #3: Buy extra bags of ice.

Even with a good ice maker, more is better. You want wine and champagne to be perfectly chilled as ice cubes melt way too fast in a Southern climate.

Tip #4: Pull out the fine stuff.

If you got it, use it. “Our soon to be married niece in her 20s just informed us that ‘Grand Millennial Style’ is in!,” said Michael. According to her, "What’s old is new.”

Tip #5: Laugh off the disasters.

Your guests will relax and laugh along with you when mini-tragedies occur. Whether you forget to turn on the oven or you leave something in too long, Popeye’s chicken tastes even better when served on fine china.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Michael and Quinn will be in Memphis signing copies of “Classical Shindig: Amateur Artistry from The Simple to The Sublime” on Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Novel. Bookstore (387 Perkins Ext.). For more information, visit classicalshindig.com