A Different Kind of Pie

I laughed out loud when I heard the name of the dish - Cheeseburger Pie!

Whoever heard of such a thing? Is this worth trying?

Meat pies are popular throughout the world and everyone loves a burger, so I gave it a try. And just as she said it would be, this dish was a big hit for my whole family!

In fact, when I was writing my cookbook Simply Suppers, my girls insisted that I include it in the book. It is one of their favorite weeknight dishes. It’s a cinch to make and fun to eat. A winning combination that makes this recipe a favorite of a busy mom like myself.

With only a few minutes of active prep time, this is the perfect “back-to-school” supper.

First you brown a pound of ground beef with some diced yellow onions and then season the mix with Worcestershire, salt and pepper before placing it in a pie crust shell.

You can make your own crust, but to save time on a busy weeknight, I use a store-bought crust.

The next layer is what might seem like an odd addition. 1 cup cottage cheese mixed with a couple of eggs. Don’t be tempted to leave off this cottage cheese mixture. This unexpected ingredient provides both moisture and flavor to this dish.

Then add a layer of sliced tomatoes and shredded cheddar cheese before popping it in the oven for a half hour.

Feel free to serve with your favorite burger condiments and a side of fries.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Cheeseburger Pie

1 unbaked pie crust (9-inch), homemade or store-bought



1 tablespoon vegetable oil



1 pound ground beef



1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion (1 small onion)



2 tablespoons all-purpose flour



1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce



Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



2 large eggs



1 cup small-curd cottage cheese



2 medium tomatoes, thinly sliced



1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat the oven to 395 degrees.

Place the pie crust in a deep-dish pie pan. Flute the edges, if desired. Place the prepared pie crust in the refrigerator until ready to fill.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, warm the oil until a few droplets of water sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the skillet. Add the meat and onion and cook, breaking up the beef with a wooden spoon, until the meat is browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer the cooked meat to a colander and drain off the excess fat. Transfer the drained meat to a large bowl and stir in the flour and Worcestershire sauce. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Spoon the mixture into the prepared pie crust.

In a small bowl stir together the eggs and cottage cheese. Spoon the cottage cheese mixture evenly over the beef. Arrange tomato slices on top of the cottage cheese and sprinkle the cheddar cheese evenly over the top.

Bake until set and the cheese has melted, about 30 minutes.

Serves 6.

Printed with permission from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.