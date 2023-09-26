Celebrations in Table Desigh

It’s annual “Celebrations in Table Design” is on September 26 and 27 at Memphis Botanic Garden.

This event is centered around both designer and individual-designed tablespaces in a unique showroom format. Each table is set and decorated to its own theme – giving you inspiration for your next dinner party.

The two-day event includes a cocktail party and a luncheon in addition to general admission. Memphis designer John Mark Sharpe will be the speaker at the luncheon.

Proceeds from Celebrations in Table Design supports the mission of the Junior League of Memphis.

Organizers of the event provided the following tips for setting a beautiful table.

Tip #1: Vertical interest can set a tablespace apart from an everyday table setting. One of the best ways to add height is with taper candles and candlesticks. Build up height right from the base, making use of chargers, placemats, dinner plates, and decorative plates.

Tip #2: Simplicity is the best – use simple but good quality fabrics, crockery and cutlery and try to stick to one palette. For a rustic feel, swap flowers for potted herbs, or swap a tablecloth for newspaper when serving messy foods like shellfish – and then serve right on the table.

Tip #3: The possibilities for creative tablescapes are endless. Whether you are trying to make a bold statement or just want to add a little something special to your dinner parties, a tablescape can be the perfect way to make your gathering memorable.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit.

Junior League Celebrations in Table Design is Sept. 26 and 27 at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Rd. For more information, visit jlmemphis.org.