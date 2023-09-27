© 2023 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life Matters

How the Wounded can Heal

WKNO | By G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Published September 27, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT
Nurse or doctor offer their man support during recovery or loss. Caregiver holding hand of her sad senior patient and showing kindness while doing a checkup at a retirement, old age home or hospital
PeopleImages/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
.

In Greek mythology, Chiron was a centaur, half human and half horse.

Chiron suffered from a wound that never healed. Surprisingly, his wound gave him great compassion and power to heal. Carl Jung used this myth to develop the idea of the wounded healer, which both he and the theologian Henry Nouwen used to help understand how psychological healing takes place. For Jung and Nouwen, doctors are only effective when they themselves are affected: only the wounded physician heals.

But you don't have to be a physician to be a person who heals. Nouwen writes, "Nobody escapes being wounded. We are all wounded people, whether physically, mentally, or spiritually. The main question is not, how can we hide our wounds so we don't have to be embarrassed, but how can we put our woundedness in the service of others? When our wounds cease to be sources of shame and become a source of healing? We have become wounded healers." I think there is wisdom in this concept for all of us, but it starts by admitting that we have all been bruised. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.

Features
G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv
Dr. G. Scott Morris, M.D., M.Div, is founder and CEO of Church Health, which opened in 1987 to provide quality, affordable health care for working, uninsured or underserved people and their families. In FY2021, Church Health had over 61,300 patient visits. Dr. Morris has an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Divinity degree from Yale University, and M.D. from Emory University. He is a board-certified family practice physician and an ordained United Methodist minister.
See stories by G. Scott Morris, MD, MDiv