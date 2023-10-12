Features Arts Agenda Arts Agenda: A tribute to Neil Young, free Shakespeare series WKNO Published October 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 1:59 Create your art agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events. Featured events this week:Memphis Harvest Band A Tribute to Neil Young | Concerts in The GroveFather Comes Home From the Wars | Hattiloo TheatreGallery Talk with the Artists: Overstuffed : A Sister Show | ARTSmemphisShakespeare at the Shell (Orion Free Concert Series)- - - -