What if your relationship didn't survive Valentine's Day?

It's Valentine's Day. For some, today will be a celebration of love, commitment and happiness. But what if you didn't get the roses and chocolates, and your relationship didn't survive the big day? Well, P.F. Chang's has you covered. The chain restaurant is asking recently single people to text their breakup stories. They'll lend a listening ear, and they'll give you a free order of dumplings because, as they say, your heartbreak is at least worth an appetizer.

