Celebrating Pride at MoSH

It’s June and that means it’s Pride Month! There are so many ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. On June 4, the Museum of Science and History—or what you may still know as the Pink Palace—will open its first-ever exhibition on LGBTQ people. Not just one exhibit, but two:

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement is a national traveling exhibit created by the Newseum in Washington, D.C. that explores how the police raid of the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village in June 1969 became the spark that ignited the modern gay rights movement in the United States.

Memphis Proud: The Resilience of a Southern LGBTQ+ Community examines the history and culture of the city’s LGBTQ+ population and explores how LGBTQ+ Memphians of different backgrounds and experiences come together to form thriving communities and provide powerful voices for change and acceptance in Memphis.

The museum will also host Pride events and activities. Click here to learn more.