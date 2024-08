Tuesday, September 10, 2024

6:00 p.m.

Join WKNO for this event that is designed for the discerning traveler. Sample various wines and light bites while chatting with knowledgeable travel experts from TAUCK, Star Clippers Unique Sailing Adventures, and Cruise Planners.

Discover exciting destinations and plan your next adventure with exclusive deals. Or join us on one of two hosted WKNO cruises! Don't miss this opportunity to sip and explore the world with WKNO!