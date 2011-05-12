Hear the orchestra perform works possessed with the turbulent spirit of war, including music by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Benjamin Britten, Charles Ives and John Adams.

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Personnel

Carlos Kalmar, music director

Program

Charles Ives : The Unanswered Question

: John Adams : The Wound-Dresser (feat. Sanford Sylvan, baritone)

: (feat. Sanford Sylvan, baritone) Benjamin Britten : Sinfonia da Requiem

: Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 4

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