The Vienna Philharmonic At Carnegie Hall
1 of 6 — Lorin Maazel, who turns 82 this month, led the orchestra entirely from memory in both Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and his own arrangement of Wagner called the "Ring Without Words." No score meant no music stand — and so he had an even more immediate connection to the orchestra.
Lorin Maazel, who turns 82 this month, led the orchestra entirely from memory in both Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and his own arrangement of Wagner called the "Ring Without Words." No score meant no music stand — and so he had an even more immediate connection to the orchestra.
/ Melanie Burford for NPR
2 of 6 — According to the Vienna Philharmonic's own description, their string section "is more like a workshop in the Middle Ages, where newlyarrived musicians are initiated into and absorb the secrets of the orchestra's special musical style."
According to the Vienna Philharmonic's own description, their string section "is more like a workshop in the Middle Ages, where newlyarrived musicians are initiated into and absorb the secrets of the orchestra's special musical style."
/ Melanie Burford for NPR
3 of 6 — The evening's second half was dedicated to Maazel's own arrangement of Wagner's 17-hour "Ring" cycle — down to a 70-minute suite for orchestra, with no singing.
The evening's second half was dedicated to Maazel's own arrangement of Wagner's 17-hour "Ring" cycle — down to a 70-minute suite for orchestra, with no singing.
/ Melanie Burford for NPR
4 of 6 — 030312_npr_vienna_0071.jpg
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5 of 6 — Maazel thanks the Vienna musicians.
Maazel thanks the Vienna musicians.
/ Melanie Burford for NPR
6 of 6 — The musicians acknowledge the audience's warm reception.
The musicians acknowledge the audience's warm reception.
/ Melanie Burford for NPR
Lorin Maazel leads the revered orchestra in Mozart's Symphony No. 40 and his own 'Ring Without Words' — Wagner's 'Ring' whittled down to 70 singer-free minutes.
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