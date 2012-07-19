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— Gang Gang Dance live from Celebrate Brooklyn
Gang Gang Dance, an experimental dance and electronica band from New York City, played to a hometown crowd during this outdoor concert at the Prospect Park Bandshell for Celebrate Brooklyn.
/ Ryan Muir for NPR
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— The band opened for Hot Chip as part of the annual Celebrate Brooklyn concert series.
The band opened for Hot Chip as part of the annual Celebrate Brooklyn concert series.
/ Ryan Muir for NPR
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— Songs were connected by long, flowing musical textures reminiscent of Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, and Vangelis.
Songs were connected by long, flowing musical textures reminiscent of Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, and Vangelis.
/ Ryan Muir for NPR
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— The band has a distinctive sound, mixing electronics, percussion and vocals.
The band has a distinctive sound, mixing electronics, percussion and vocals.
/ Ryan Muir for NPR
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— The band is currently on a North American tour supporting their album Eye Contact.
The band is currently on a North American tour supporting their album Eye Contact.
/ Ryan Muir for NPR
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— The haunting vocals of singer Lizzi Bougatsos sounded almost alien.
The haunting vocals of singer Lizzi Bougatsos sounded almost alien.
/ Ryan Muir for NPR
I was curious to see how Gang Gang Dance would present their edgy mix of dance and more experimental electronica at the outdoor Prospect Park Bandshell for Celebrate Brooklyn. The answer was: convincingly. Gang Gang Dance's set featured keening, alien vocal lines soaring over choppy keyboards, rhythmic samples and glitches, and two live drummer/percussionists. Although their first song had a hint of a Bollywood rhythm, much of their set looked back to an early generation of electronic rockers: Songs were connected by long, flowing musical textures reminiscent of Tangerine Dream, Klaus Schulze, and Vangelis.
Credits
Produced by Saidah Blount and Amy Schriefer; Audio engineered by Josh Rogosin; Hosted by John Schaefer, WNYC; Special thanks to Celebrate Brooklyn and Bowery Presents
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