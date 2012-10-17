Hailed as a "legend in the making" by guest DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad, experimental producer Flying Lotus — born Steven Ellison — came to New York City's (Le) Poisson Rouge Wednesday night to drive the point home. Even if you're a fan of his albums, it's hard to know what to expect from Flying Lotus' live show, as he tends toward mellow sounds on record but is often lively and unpredictable in concert. During his show, he effectively turned the venue into a club scene, with a performance that felt more like a fine-tuned DJ set than an actual show.

Influenced by dubstep, jazz and electronica, his music, riddled with bass you can feel, is enough to keep all eyes on him. In concert, FlyLo included uptempo versions of chart-toppers like G.O.O.D. Music's "Mercy," Kanye West and Jay-Z's "N---- in Paris" and Radiohead's "Idioteque," which remained well-hidden in the mix until the perfect drop, each time generating adulation in the crowd. FlyLo barely spoke during most of his set, but he seemed to share a dialogue with the audience — like he was as glad to be there as they were.

Credits

Producers: Saidah Blount, Mito Habe-Evans, Amy Schriefer; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Christopher Farber, Christopher Parks; Hosts: Bob Boilen/NPR, John Schaefer/Soundcheck; Special Thanks: (Le) Poisson Rouge; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins

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