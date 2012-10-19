A California group that pushes hip-hop's boundaries to extremes, Death Grips hadn't been seen in New York City since the release of The Money Store early this year. Since then, Death Grips has recorded (and promptly leaked) another album, NO LOVE DEEP WEB, so the crowd was clearly pumped for this show at New York City's (Le) Poisson Rouge, recorded live Wednesday during the week of the CMJ Music Marathon.

With bass-heavy beats and drum work by Zach Hill, who broke several drumsticks during the set, Death Grips performed mostly in a fitting haze of red. The experience was visceral for artist and audience alike, as MC Ride, balancing between shouting and falling all over the stage, ran through the performance, pausing only once to throw back a bottle of water. Ali Shaheed Muhammad, DJ and host for the evening, describes this as the best set he's seen in all of 2012.

Set List

"Come Up And Get Me"

"Lil Boy"

"Get Got"

"Blackjack"

"Takyon (Death Yon)"

"Guillotine"

"No Love"

"The Fever (Aye Aye)"

"Black Dice"

"Spread Eagle Cross The Block"

"Deep Web"

"Lock Your Doors"

Credits

Producers: Saidah Blount, Mito Habe-Evans, Amy Schriefer; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Videographers: Denise DeBelius, Christopher Farber, Christopher Parks; Hosts: Bob Boilen/NPR, John Schaefer/Soundcheck; Special Thanks: (Le) Poisson Rouge; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Keith Jenkins

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