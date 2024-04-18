© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Thistle & Shamrock: New Sounds

Published April 18, 2024 at 8:08 AM CDT
Martin Hayes.
Courtesy of the artist
Martin Hayes.

New music is as much of a springtime certainty as fresh buds on the trees. Host Fiona Ritchie is keen to get among it all and share recordings recently acquired, downloaded, and re-discovered. This is your chance to be among the first to hear what's dropped into the Thistle mailbox, including new music from Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Altan, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, and Martin Hayes and the Common Ground Ensemble.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Music | NPR