The Wiz: Tiny Desk Concert

One afternoon the Tiny Desk traveled to Emerald City. Or rather, we got to meet the cast of the newest Broadway revival of The Wiz. Debuting in Baltimore, Md. in 1974, the musical unapologetically centered Black culture in its reenvisioning of The Wizard Of Oz and helped usher in a new era of Black theatrical storytelling. In its various stage productions and 1978 screen adaptation, audiences for The Wiz get to see a futuristic and fantastical depiction of the Black imagination. As an 8-year-old, seeing The Wiz ignited my love of musical theater. I have no doubt countless audiences will feel the same joy and awe I felt when this new imagining of The Wiz goes back on tour at the top of 2025.

The mystique in Alan Mingo, Jr.'s performance of “Meet the Wizard” as The Wiz illustrates that even when Broadway casts visit the Tiny Desk out of costume and away from their sets, they can’t help but channel the physicality of the characters they portray eight times a week. Melody A. Betts’ Aunt Em provides a loving but firm correction of Dorothy (Nichelle Lewis) in “The Feeling We Once Had” that is both warm and familiar. Avery Wilson’s voice elastically dances up and down the notes in “You Can’t Win,” mimicking the way his limbs move as the Scarecrow. Phillip Johnson Richardson’s gut-wrenching performance of “What Would I Do If I Could Feel” will have your heart bursting and make you want to offer it to his Tinman. And the charming Kyle Ramar Freeman gave us all the ultimate false bravado and bluster of the Lion in “Mean Ole Lion.”

The show’s finale, “Home,” was particularly special for Virginia native Nichelle Lewis. Her vulnerable performance had the audience, which included her mother, cheering her on. As Lewis’ fellow cast members enveloped her in hugs after her performance, we were reminded of the same lessons that Dorothy learns in the show: Home isn’t just a physical space, it’s the people who build you up and love you.

SET LIST

“The Feeling We Once Had”

“Meet The Wizard”

“You Can’t Win”

“What Would I Do If I Could Feel”

“Mean Ole Lion”

“Ease On Down the Road - Reprise”

“Home”



MUSICIANS

Nichelle Lewis: vocals as Dorothy

Melody A. Betts: vocals as Aunt Em/Evillene

Alan Mingo, Jr.: vocals as The Wiz

Kyle Ramar Freeman: vocals as Lion

Phillip Johnson Richardson: vocals as Tinman

Avery Wilson: vocals as Scarecrow

Paul Byssainthe Jr.: piano, musical direction

Trevor Holder: drums

Michael Olatuja: bass



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Mitra. I Arthur

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Kara Frame, Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR