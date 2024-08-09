Tiny Desk Concert: Devo

Shortly before beginning the band’s set, Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh learned we have a closet full of stage props and costumes, everything from lab coats and wigs to a rubber chicken and fake blood. After quickly rummaging through the boxes and racks of clothes, he returned with a stack of hats that he eventually — and repeatedly — swapped out during a sometimes breathless performance.

The band’s set included songs members say they hadn’t performed in more than 40 years, opening with “It Takes a Worried Man,” a track Devo had originally recorded for the little-known 1982 comedy film Human Highway. The group also performed a skittering version of 1979’s “Blockhead,” and “Come Back Jonee” from the band’s 1978 debut album Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

Now 74, Mothersbaugh hasn’t slowed down or lost the playfully subversive style that’s defined his time with Devo, at one point working his way into the audience with a megaphone to ask people just inches away what they’re doing with their hands (for the song “Praying Hands”).

Devo’s set comes after releasing a career-spanning box set, 50 Years of De-Evolution (1973-2023), late last year.

SET LIST

“It Takes a Worried Man”

“Blockhead”

“Praying Hands”

“Come Back Jonee”



MUSICIANS

Gerald Casale: bass, vocals

Jeff Friedl: percussion

Josh Hager: guitar, vocals

Mark Mothersbaugh: keys, vocals

Bob Mothersbaugh: guitar, vocals



