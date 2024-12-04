Idlewild Presbyterian to Light Carillon Tower

WKNO TRANSCRIPT

CHRISTOPHER BLANK (Host): Idlewild Presbyterian Church on Union Avenue is just under a century old, though its gothic architecture makes it look much older. One of its most unique aspects is its bell tower which contains the largest instrument in the Mid-South -- a carillon with 48 bronze bells. About half were installed in 1980, the rest in 1999. But tonight at 6 p.m., there's a new addition to that tower. Not bells, but lights. With me, now is Peggy McClure. Tonight she'll be playing the carillon live in a brief concert for the ceremonial lighting. Peggy, thanks for joining me.

PEGGY MCCLURE: Thanks for having me.

BLANK: First of all, I can't think of another instrument that, when played, reaches more ears of more people all at once. What do you think makes church bells so special to those who hear them?

MCCLURE: When the weather is right, and people are just doing their shopping across the street or they're in their yards working or they're sitting out on their back patio, having a glass of wine, and they hear the carillon, I think it just brings them a real sense of peace.

BLANK: Your official title is Carillonneur. What does it take to play this instrument? Maybe some piano lessons? Or do you start with handbells?

MCCLURE: I can't imagine anybody doing this if they can't read music. I play the piano. The instrument that you're actually playing is called a clavier, and it's set up like an organ. But it's wooden batons that are spaced about an inch and a half or so apart. And it's arranged like the black and the white keys on a piano. But you hit them with the bottom of your fists.

BLANK: So now the church has decided to illuminate the steeple that's been dark for years. What's the significant of that for you?

MCCLURE: To me, it emphasizes, like all church steeples and towers do, that they're intended architecturally to be directing your eyesight -- and hopefully your mind and your heart -- towards God. And now that it's going to be lit at night, that feeling can still come to people as they're driving up and down Union, or however far you can see it from a car.

BLANK: So how do you pick the music for the lighting of a church steeple?

MCCLURE: David Powers is the senior pastor and head of staff at Idlewild, and he wanted me to select some songs that have to do with light. And there are so many songs to choose from, that it was really kind of hard to decide. First, I'm doing "Longing for Light We Wait in Darkness" with the subtitle "Christ, Be Our Light," followed by "Arise Your Light Has Come." And then, a really fun one called "We Are Marching In the Light of God." And all three of these tunes are in the Presbyterian hymn book as well as many other hymnbooks.

BLANK: Peggy McClure plays the Carillon at Idlewild Presbyterian on Union in Midtown. Tonight's (Dec. 4) lighting of its steeple comes with a brief recital. The public is invited to join church members around 5:15. The dedication is at 6 p.m.

