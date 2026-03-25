'It's exhausting': TSA staffing shortage causes long wait times at Houston's airports

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Long security lines are still clogging airports across the country, even after President Trump sent ICE agents to help the TSA in some cities. TSA agents have been calling out sick and quitting, refusing to work without pay during the partial government shutdown. Houston Public Media's Bianca Seward has been tracking the situation in Houston, where TSA call out rates are especially high.

BIANCA SEWARD, BYLINE: At George Bush Intercontinental Airport, wait times stretched well past four hours, with security lines winding across three floors. Alanna Buffi was headed home to Rhode Island. She says she rushed to the airport after hearing about the delays.

ALANNA BUFFI: It's very frustrating. It's exhausting.

SEWARD: After nearly four hours in line, she made it through security and boarded her flight. Many others weren't as lucky. In both of Houston's commercial airports, the TSA staffing shortage impact has been severe. Roughly 40% of TSA workers have called out in recent days, leaving just two of seven checkpoints at Bush Intercontinental open. At a Tuesday press conference, TSA union leaders said airports and cities with high cost of living are seeing more agents calling out. Many work second jobs. Here's union leader Aaron Barker.

AARON BARKER: That would be the major factor and why you would see more officers calling out in different areas.

SEWARD: This week, TSA agents will miss their second paycheck, and many are still recovering from the financial burdens of the last two shutdowns. In Houston, ICE agents were found patrolling the lines for security but not helping directly with any TSA-related security measures. Johnny Jones is with the union representing TSA agents. He said ICE agents won't relieve backups at security lines.

JOHNNY JONES: They're not helping wait times, OK? They may be there doing some mild support functions, but it's a Tuesday. It's not as busy as a Monday or a Friday, OK? Congress needs to pay the TSA officers, that's the bottom line.

SEWARD: Jones added that more TSA agents from other airports and from out of state are being moved to help Houston manage the crowds.

For NPR News, I'm Bianca Seward in Houston. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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