Emergency Water Management | MLGW News Release

(December 26, 2022 - 3:45pm) - MLGW has initialized the Emergency Water Management Phase of the Drought Management Plan. All customers need to limit all non-essential water uses as MLGW works to find, fix or isolate main breaks and broken water services. All non-essential water uses such as washing cars is prohibited until further notice. All carwash facilities are being notified to cease operations effective immediately.

Residential Customers should limit water usage by:

• Not washing vehicles

• Washing of clothes and dishes only when necessary and by hand using a dishpan if possible

• Not letting water run while shaving

• Taking short showers instead of tub baths (Turning off the water flow while soaping or shampooing. If you must use a tub, close the drain before turning on the water and fill the tub only half full.)

• Not using water to defrost frozen foods (Thaw in the refrigerator overnight instead)

• Sweeping driveways, sidewalks and steps rather than hosing off

Commercial and Industrial Customers should limit water usage by:

• Not flushing out any systems unless necessary

• Cutting back to 75% usage unless water is needed for production of goods and services

• Any nurseries, garden centers, etc. should only use the amount of water necessary to keep plants alive

Source | MLGW.com