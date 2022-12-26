Emergency Water Management | MLGW News Release
(December 26, 2022 - 3:45pm) - MLGW has initialized the Emergency Water Management Phase of the Drought Management Plan. All customers need to limit all non-essential water uses as MLGW works to find, fix or isolate main breaks and broken water services. All non-essential water uses such as washing cars is prohibited until further notice. All carwash facilities are being notified to cease operations effective immediately.
Residential Customers should limit water usage by:
• Not washing vehicles
• Washing of clothes and dishes only when necessary and by hand using a dishpan if possible
• Not letting water run while shaving
• Taking short showers instead of tub baths (Turning off the water flow while soaping or shampooing. If you must use a tub, close the drain before turning on the water and fill the tub only half full.)
• Not using water to defrost frozen foods (Thaw in the refrigerator overnight instead)
• Sweeping driveways, sidewalks and steps rather than hosing off
Commercial and Industrial Customers should limit water usage by:
• Not flushing out any systems unless necessary
• Cutting back to 75% usage unless water is needed for production of goods and services
• Any nurseries, garden centers, etc. should only use the amount of water necessary to keep plants alive
